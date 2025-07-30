NATO Allied forces and partner country enhance their combat medical skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO and Japanese forces trained in Greece to enhance battlefield medical skills, focusing on first responder procedures, maritime interdiction operation (MIO) medical procedures and emergency care.

Synopsis

Personnel from various NATO Allied armed forces and partner Japan participated in a specialised training programme at the NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Centre (NMIOTC) in Greece. This programme, held from 4 to 14 November 2024, focused on first responder and combat lifesaver procedures to enhance medical skills under battlefield conditions.

The training included both theoretical and practical sessions. Participants learned to use first-aid equipment, plan basic maritime interdiction operation (MIO) medical procedures and transport injured personnel. The goal was to provide emergency medical care from the point of injury until the patient can be transferred to a medical facility.

A total of 16 participants from seven countries (Germany, Greece, Japan, Lithuania, Montenegro, the United Kingdom and the United States) attended the course. This training programme is part of NATO's broader effort to ensure its forces are well prepared to handle various challenges in maritime security and combat situations.

Footage includes shots of NATO and Japanese personnel engaging in various medical training activities.

Transcript

---SHOTLIST—

(00:01) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS RELOADING WEAPONS DURING A TRAINING COURSE

(00:11) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS PARTICIPATING IN A MEDICAL COMBAT EXERCISE

(00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS PERFORMING FIRST AID IN A MEDICAL COMBAT EXERCISE

(00:48) MEDIUM SHOT – SOLDIERS PRACTISING MARKSMANSHIP IN A MEDICAL COMBAT EXERCISE

(00:55) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS PERFORMING FIRST AID ON A MEDICAL MANIKIN IN A MEDICAL COMBAT EXERCISE

(01:28) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS PARTICIPATING IN A MEDICAL EVACUATION COURSE WHILE A NATO INSTRUCTOR GIVES INSTRUCTIONS

(01:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – ALLIED AND PARTNER SOLDIERS TYING KNOTS AND WORKING TOGETHER IN A MEDICAL EVACUATION COURSE

(03:07) MEDIUM SHOT – SOLDIERS PERFORMING FIRST AID ON A MEDICAL MANIKIN IN A MEDICAL COMBAT EXERCISE



## END ##

Usage rights

