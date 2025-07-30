Military Working Dog Retirement

Military Working Axel retired from the U.S. Air Force after eight years of service at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2025. Axel executed over 60,000 working hours and accumulated 50,000 hours of explosive detection search time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 04:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972398
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-DG879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111203922
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
