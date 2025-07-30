Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog Retirement

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Military Working Axel retired from the U.S. Air Force after eight years of service at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2025. Axel executed over 60,000 working hours and accumulated 50,000 hours of explosive detection search time. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 04:31
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    military working dog (MWD)
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun

