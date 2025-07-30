Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz Marines honor the 81st Anniversary of the Liberation of Guam

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    07.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brayden Daniel 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and Combat Logistics Company 34, Combat
    Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participate in various remembrance
    ceremonies, community events, and parades throughout the island to commemorate and honor
    the 81st liberation of Guam, July 21, 2025. Guam liberation month is celebrated to
    commemorate and honor the U.S. forces liberating Guam and its survivors from Imperial
    Japanese Forces in 1944 during World War II. Throughout the month of July there are several
    events and ceremonies held as part of Guam’s liberation month. (U.S. Marine Corps video by
    Cpl. Brayden Daniel)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 01:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972391
    VIRIN: 250731-M-RA094-1001
    Filename: DOD_111203747
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU

    This work, Camp Blaz Marines honor the 81st Anniversary of the Liberation of Guam, by Cpl Brayden Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC, MCB Camp Blaz, Indo-Pacific, 81st Liberation, Parade, Guam

