U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and Combat Logistics Company 34, Combat
Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participate in various remembrance
ceremonies, community events, and parades throughout the island to commemorate and honor
the 81st liberation of Guam, July 21, 2025. Guam liberation month is celebrated to
commemorate and honor the U.S. forces liberating Guam and its survivors from Imperial
Japanese Forces in 1944 during World War II. Throughout the month of July there are several
events and ceremonies held as part of Guam’s liberation month. (U.S. Marine Corps video by
Cpl. Brayden Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 01:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972391
|VIRIN:
|250731-M-RA094-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111203747
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Camp Blaz Marines honor the 81st Anniversary of the Liberation of Guam, by Cpl Brayden Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
