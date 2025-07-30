Camp Blaz Marines honor the 81st Anniversary of the Liberation of Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and Combat Logistics Company 34, Combat

Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participate in various remembrance

ceremonies, community events, and parades throughout the island to commemorate and honor

the 81st liberation of Guam, July 21, 2025. Guam liberation month is celebrated to

commemorate and honor the U.S. forces liberating Guam and its survivors from Imperial

Japanese Forces in 1944 during World War II. Throughout the month of July there are several

events and ceremonies held as part of Guam’s liberation month. (U.S. Marine Corps video by

Cpl. Brayden Daniel)