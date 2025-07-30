Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Force Pacific 2025

    JAPAN

    07.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. service members participate in exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 throughout the Indo-Pacific region. REFORPAC strengthened bonds with regional partners through integrated training and security commitment and spanned more than 50 locations across the Pacific, sharpening the USAF’s ability to rapidly deploy. REFORPAC employed more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members across 3,000 miles.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 00:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 972390
    VIRIN: 250731-F-QH602-1959
    Filename: DOD_111203701
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    REFORPAC 2025

