U.S. service members participate in exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 throughout the Indo-Pacific region. REFORPAC strengthened bonds with regional partners through integrated training and security commitment and spanned more than 50 locations across the Pacific, sharpening the USAF’s ability to rapidly deploy. REFORPAC employed more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members across 3,000 miles.