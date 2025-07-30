Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC Highlight July 2025 Vertical

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Throughout the month of July 2025, Pacific Marines participated in a variety of training exercises ranging from the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 25, Talisman Sabre to Freedom Banner. Pacific Marines are consistently engaged with Allies and partners throughout the theater to improve mutual capabilities and interoperability in support of shared security objectives that promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 18:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972370
    VIRIN: 250730-M-BL045-1002
    Filename: DOD_111203131
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORPAC Highlight July 2025 Vertical, by Sgt Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

