Throughout the month of July 2025, Pacific Marines participated in a variety of training exercises ranging from the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 25, Talisman Sabre to Freedom Banner. Pacific Marines are consistently engaged with Allies and partners throughout the theater to improve mutual capabilities and interoperability in support of shared security objectives that promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andrew Herwig)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 18:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972370
|VIRIN:
|250730-M-BL045-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111203131
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MARFORPAC Highlight July 2025 Vertical, by Sgt Andrew Herwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
