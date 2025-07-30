U.S. Air Force defenders assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and Panama National Police members conduct combined tactics and techniques training at a Cerro Tigre range in Panama, July 24, 2025. The 822nd BDS is working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nations’ strategic security partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972363
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-RJ686-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111203020
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 822nd Base Defense Squadron trains with Panamanian National Police, by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
