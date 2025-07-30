M4 Qualification | 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

Cadets assigned to 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, qualify with their M4 carbine at Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., July 21, 2025. The M4 Qualification requires Cadets to demonstrate proficient marksmanship with their M4 carbine rifles, a requirement to graduate Advanced Camp. | Video by Jai'Michael Anderson, Louisville University, CST Public Affairs Office
|07.21.2025
|07.31.2025 16:41
|Package
|972352
|250721-O-MN346-9926
|DOD_111202590
|00:01:35
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|2
|2
