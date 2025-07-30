Coast Guard rescues 3 on Lake Erie

A Coast Guard Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hovers above a 29-foot sailing vessel ran aground in Lake Erie waters near Middle Island, Ontario, Canada, July 31, 2025. The helicopter crew deployed a rescue swimmer to assess the situation before hoisting all three individuals and transporting them to Port Clinton, Ohio. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Detroit)
|07.31.2025
|07.31.2025 14:04
|B-Roll
|972342
|250731-G-G0109-1002
|DOD_111202234
|00:00:07
|DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
|0
|0
