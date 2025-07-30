Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 on Lake Erie

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    A Coast Guard Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hovers above a 29-foot sailing vessel ran aground in Lake Erie waters near Middle Island, Ontario, Canada, July 31, 2025. The helicopter crew deployed a rescue swimmer to assess the situation before hoisting all three individuals and transporting them to Port Clinton, Ohio. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Detroit)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972342
    VIRIN: 250731-G-G0109-1002
    Filename: DOD_111202234
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

    Coast Guard Air Station Detroit

