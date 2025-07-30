Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    62d Airlift Wing Change of Command

    MCCHORD FIELD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Robert Coronado 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    On 29 July 2025 the 62d Airlift Wing conducted a Change of Command Ceremony. The ceremony was hosted by the Commander, 18th Air Force, Major General Charles D. Bolton. The out going Commander is Col Sergio E. Anaya and the incoming Commander is Col Jessica L. Regni.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 16:34
    Length: 00:37:44
    Location: MCCHORD FIELD, WASHINGTON, US

