62d Airlift Wing Change of Command

On 29 July 2025 the 62d Airlift Wing conducted a Change of Command Ceremony. The ceremony was hosted by the Commander, 18th Air Force, Major General Charles D. Bolton. The out going Commander is Col Sergio E. Anaya and the incoming Commander is Col Jessica L. Regni.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 16:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972337
|VIRIN:
|250729-D-ML822-7940
|Filename:
|DOD_111202178
|Length:
|00:37:44
|Location:
|MCCHORD FIELD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
