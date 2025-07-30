Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Costa Rican Hospital Surgery SMEE

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.30.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 30, 2025) Servicemembers assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) and Costa Rican doctors assist with and perform various surgical operations during a subject matter expert exchange at Es Hospital Tony Facio de Limón in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: LIMóN, CR

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

