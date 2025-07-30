CP25 Costa Rican Hospital Surgery SMEE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 30, 2025) Servicemembers assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) and Costa Rican doctors assist with and perform various surgical operations during a subject matter expert exchange at Es Hospital Tony Facio de Limón in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)