LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 30, 2025) Servicemembers assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) and Costa Rican doctors assist with and perform various surgical operations during a subject matter expert exchange at Es Hospital Tony Facio de Limón in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 13:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972335
|VIRIN:
|250730-A-LS473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111202138
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|LIMóN, CR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Costa Rican Hospital Surgery SMEE, by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.