Carrier Air Wing 8 Aircraft Participate in Neptune Strike

Carrier Air Wing 8 aircraft, deployed aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), participate in Neptune Strike, July 30, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is participating in NATO’s Neptune Strike enhanced vigilance activity that facilitates combined maritime integration and demonstrates the force’s resolve and readiness to defend and protect Allied nations’ security and peace using Allied high-end capability assets. (U.S. Navy Courtesy video)
