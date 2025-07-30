Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carrier Air Wing 8 Aircraft Participate in Neptune Strike

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.30.2025

    Courtesy Video

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Carrier Air Wing 8 aircraft, deployed aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), participate in Neptune Strike, July 30, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is participating in NATO’s Neptune Strike enhanced vigilance activity that facilitates combined maritime integration and demonstrates the force’s resolve and readiness to defend and protect Allied nations’ security and peace using Allied high-end capability assets. (U.S. Navy Courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972333
    VIRIN: 250730-N-N0778-1001
    PIN: 161400
    Filename: DOD_111202097
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrier Air Wing 8 Aircraft Participate in Neptune Strike, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NeptuneStrike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download