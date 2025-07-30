Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson arrives in Pearl Harbor for a scheduled port visit

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    250730-N-KN989-1001 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 30, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrives in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for a scheduled port visit, July 30, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 12:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972332
    VIRIN: 250730-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_111202096
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    CSG-1
    Carrier Strike Group One
    USS Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Pearl Harbor
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

