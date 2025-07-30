250730-N-KN989-1001 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 30, 2025) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrives in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for a scheduled port visit, July 30, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972332
|VIRIN:
|250730-N-KN989-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111202096
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson arrives in Pearl Harbor for a scheduled port visit, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.