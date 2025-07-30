Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POL assists with Marine CH-53 Hot Pit

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Fuels airman from the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron assists Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter aircrew with hot pit refueling exercise. (Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Byrd)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 12:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972331
    VIRIN: 250722-F-DU754-2001
    Filename: DOD_111202069
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POL assists with Marine CH-53 Hot Pit, by SrA Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    366th Logistics Readiness Squadron

