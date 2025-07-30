Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Courthouse Bay Drone Footage

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Drone footage of Courthouse Bay at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 21, 2025. This footage contributes to the historical archive of the base. (U.S. Marine Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972330
    VIRIN: 250721-M-NE316-1003
    Filename: DOD_111202060
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Camp Lejeune
    Courthouse Bay
    SUAS
    USMC
    aerial footage

