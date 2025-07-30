Drone footage of Courthouse Bay at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 21, 2025. This footage contributes to the historical archive of the base. (U.S. Marine Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972330
|VIRIN:
|250721-M-NE316-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111202060
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Courthouse Bay Drone Footage, by Cpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.