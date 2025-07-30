Walk-thru, orientation capture of what expected beneficiaries my experience as they prepare for a Labor & Delivery stay at Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) (Note: Video is NOT intended to be mass-marketed, and was designed for local orientation usage only.)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 11:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972322
|VIRIN:
|240514-D-DX249-9387
|Filename:
|DOD_111201946
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Labor & Delivery Unit Tour of Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center's Maternal Infant Care Department, by Kyle Lee Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.