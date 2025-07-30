Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Labor & Delivery Unit Tour of Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center's Maternal Infant Care Department

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Kyle Lee Harvey 

    Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center

    Walk-thru, orientation capture of what expected beneficiaries my experience as they prepare for a Labor & Delivery stay at Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) (Note: Video is NOT intended to be mass-marketed, and was designed for local orientation usage only.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 11:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972322
    VIRIN: 240514-D-DX249-9387
    Filename: DOD_111201946
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Labor & Delivery Unit Tour of Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center's Maternal Infant Care Department, by Kyle Lee Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ATAMMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download