2025 DI Summit

U.S. service members from across the Department of Defense gathered at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, for the annual Drill Instructor Summit, held July 22-25, 2025. The summit convened recruit training personnel from throughout the Joint Force to exchange training methodologies, observe Marine Corps recruit instruction, and foster collaboration aimed at strengthening the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
