    2025 DI Summit

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. service members from across the Department of Defense gathered at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, for the annual Drill Instructor Summit, held July 22-25, 2025. The summit convened recruit training personnel from throughout the Joint Force to exchange training methodologies, observe Marine Corps recruit instruction, and foster collaboration aimed at strengthening the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972313
    VIRIN: 250722-M-VW800-1001
    Filename: DOD_111201731
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    RDC
    MTI
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    DSA
    Drill Instructors

