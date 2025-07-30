2025 DI Summit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972313" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members from across the Department of Defense gathered at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, for the annual Drill Instructor Summit, held July 22-25, 2025. The summit convened recruit training personnel from throughout the Joint Force to exchange training methodologies, observe Marine Corps recruit instruction, and foster collaboration aimed at strengthening the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)