Are you new to Germany?
The Stars and Stripes Welcome to Germany features everything you need to know about German banking, handling monthly expenses and utilities, finding a car or home, information about department of defense education activity, German schools and daycare options, valuable contacts and other important resources for your move to Germany.
Find a copy in the magazine rack at your local exchange, commissary or shoppette or online at https://www.stripes.com/epaper/special-publications/welcome-to-germany/.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)
This work, Stars & Stripes Welcome to Germany 2025-2026, by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
