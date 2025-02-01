Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stars & Stripes Welcome to Germany 2025-2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.29.2025

    Video by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Are you new to Germany?

    The Stars and Stripes Welcome to Germany features everything you need to know about German banking, handling monthly expenses and utilities, finding a car or home, information about department of defense education activity, German schools and daycare options, valuable contacts and other important resources for your move to Germany.
    Find a copy in the magazine rack at your local exchange, commissary or shoppette or online at https://www.stripes.com/epaper/special-publications/welcome-to-germany/.

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 09:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 972287
    VIRIN: 250729-A-OQ825-7561
    Filename: DOD_111201523
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars & Stripes Welcome to Germany 2025-2026, by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSA
    Stars & Stripes
    Welcome to Germany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download