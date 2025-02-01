Stars & Stripes Welcome to Germany 2025-2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Are you new to Germany?



The Stars and Stripes Welcome to Germany features everything you need to know about German banking, handling monthly expenses and utilities, finding a car or home, information about department of defense education activity, German schools and daycare options, valuable contacts and other important resources for your move to Germany.

Find a copy in the magazine rack at your local exchange, commissary or shoppette or online at https://www.stripes.com/epaper/special-publications/welcome-to-germany/.



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)