In this week's look around the Air Force, Air Force Special Operations Command hosts Exercise Emerald Warrior 25.2 as part of the Department Level Exercise series, the Tactical Operations Center-Light capability gets an upgrade with the Major Release 2 prototype for agile command and control, and the Department of the Air Force creates a new AF/A6 Deputy Chief of Staff office dedicated to warfighter communications and cyber systems.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 09:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972282
|VIRIN:
|250731-F-UO417-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111201424
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: Emerald Warrior Department Level Exercise, Next-Gen Command and Control, New Cyber Office, by SrA Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
