Around the Air Force: Emerald Warrior Department Level Exercise, Next-Gen Command and Control, New Cyber Office

In this week's look around the Air Force, Air Force Special Operations Command hosts Exercise Emerald Warrior 25.2 as part of the Department Level Exercise series, the Tactical Operations Center-Light capability gets an upgrade with the Major Release 2 prototype for agile command and control, and the Department of the Air Force creates a new AF/A6 Deputy Chief of Staff office dedicated to warfighter communications and cyber systems.