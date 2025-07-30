Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Emerald Warrior Department Level Exercise, Next-Gen Command and Control, New Cyber Office

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Perkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, Air Force Special Operations Command hosts Exercise Emerald Warrior 25.2 as part of the Department Level Exercise series, the Tactical Operations Center-Light capability gets an upgrade with the Major Release 2 prototype for agile command and control, and the Department of the Air Force creates a new AF/A6 Deputy Chief of Staff office dedicated to warfighter communications and cyber systems.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 09:05
    Location: US

