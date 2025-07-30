Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community honors Ohio Guard's 1487th Transportation Company ahead of deployment

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    More than 160 Soldiers with the Ohio Army National Guard’s 1487th Transportation Company were honored during a call to duty ceremony July 3 at Piqua High School in Piqua, Ohio. The unit is deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield, a U.S. Central Command mission focused on maintaining regional stability and building partner capacity. While deployed, the 1487th will provide transportation support, port security, theater gateway operations and life sustainment services. The unit is part of the 112th Transportation Battalion, 371st Sustainment Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger; edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Location: OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community honors Ohio Guard's 1487th Transportation Company ahead of deployment, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operation Spartan Shield
    1487 Transportation Company
    Call to Duty
    National Guard
    Ohio
    Ohio National Guard

