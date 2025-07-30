Community honors Ohio Guard's 1487th Transportation Company ahead of deployment

More than 160 Soldiers with the Ohio Army National Guard’s 1487th Transportation Company were honored during a call to duty ceremony July 3 at Piqua High School in Piqua, Ohio. The unit is deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield, a U.S. Central Command mission focused on maintaining regional stability and building partner capacity. While deployed, the 1487th will provide transportation support, port security, theater gateway operations and life sustainment services. The unit is part of the 112th Transportation Battalion, 371st Sustainment Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger; edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 08:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972277
|VIRIN:
|250731-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111201349
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
