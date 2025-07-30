MRF-D 25.3: Multinational forces conclude Talisman Sabre 25

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 and multinational forces conclude Talisman Sabre 25 at Northern Territory, Australia, from July 13-26, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Smoke Curtain published by Chalk Music and Steadfast Warrior published by Chalk Music / universalproductionmusic.com)
|07.22.2025
|07.31.2025 06:54
|Video Productions
|972263
|250722-M-LQ016-1001
|DOD_111201222
|00:04:20
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|1
|1
