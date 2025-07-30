Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: Multinational forces conclude Talisman Sabre 25

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 and multinational forces conclude Talisman Sabre 25 at Northern Territory, Australia, from July 13-26, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos) (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Smoke Curtain published by Chalk Music and Steadfast Warrior published by Chalk Music / universalproductionmusic.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 06:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972263
    VIRIN: 250722-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_111201222
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    TAGS

    MRF-D, Marines, USMC, MRF-D 25.3, TS25, Talisman Sabre

