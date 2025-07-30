Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th MCAS Role Two Training

    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    07.23.2025

    Video by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee 

    AFN Daegu

    75th Medical Company Area Support conducts Role Two training to enhance operational readiness at Camp Walker, South Korea, July 24th, 2025. Role Two training consists of patient evacuation from point of injury, treatment, and transfer of patients to civilian emergency services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 01:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972249
    VIRIN: 250724-D-VB752-4513
    Filename: DOD_111200958
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th MCAS Role Two Training, by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

