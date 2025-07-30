75th MCAS Role Two Training

75th Medical Company Area Support conducts Role Two training to enhance operational readiness at Camp Walker, South Korea, July 24th, 2025. Role Two training consists of patient evacuation from point of injury, treatment, and transfer of patients to civilian emergency services.
