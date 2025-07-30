Camp Zama ACS Celebrates its 60th anniversary

At the Sagamihara Housing Area, the Soldier and Family Readiness Group meeting room now serves as a vibrant hub where Soldiers, their Families, and the Command team can build connections and nurture a supportive network for mutual assistance. Adding to the celebration, Army Community Service proudly marked its 60th anniversary.
Discover more about this gathering place at SHA—watch this video!
