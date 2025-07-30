Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama ACS Celebrates its 60th anniversary

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    At the Sagamihara Housing Area, the Soldier and Family Readiness Group meeting room now serves as a vibrant hub where Soldiers, their Families, and the Command team can build connections and nurture a supportive network for mutual assistance. Adding to the celebration, Army Community Service proudly marked its 60th anniversary.
    Discover more about this gathering place at SHA—watch this video!

