Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- U.S. Army Garrison Japan Change of Command Ceremony
- Local Park Cleanup
- Independence Day Celebration
- Sharing a Meal at Open Post Event
- USAG Okinawa Change of Command Ceremony
- English Class at Yokohama North Dock
- Field Training Exercise at Kyogamisaki
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 01:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|972247
|VIRIN:
|250731-A-MS361-7095
|Filename:
|DOD_111200877
|Length:
|00:07:01
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse July - Aug. 2025 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
