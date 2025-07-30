Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse July - Aug. 2025 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!

    This month's news headlines include:
    - U.S. Army Garrison Japan Change of Command Ceremony
    - Local Park Cleanup
    - Independence Day Celebration
    - Sharing a Meal at Open Post Event
    - USAG Okinawa Change of Command Ceremony
    - English Class at Yokohama North Dock
    - Field Training Exercise at Kyogamisaki

    ***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 01:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 972247
    VIRIN: 250731-A-MS361-7095
    Filename: DOD_111200877
    Length: 00:07:01
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

