Fort McCoy Garrison leaders give opening comments July 25, 2025, during the 60th Birthday Celebration for Army Community Service at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. They highlighted the importance of what Army Community Service brings to the Army community and how it helps Soldiers and families every day. The event included free food, cake, and more, and was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 23:19
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|972241
VIRIN:
|250725-A-OK556-5357
Filename:
|DOD_111200845
Length:
|00:03:44
Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy leaders celebrate Army Community Service's 60th birthday with special event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
