    Fort McCoy leaders celebrate Army Community Service's 60th birthday with special event

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison leaders give opening comments July 25, 2025, during the 60th Birthday Celebration for Army Community Service at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. They highlighted the importance of what Army Community Service brings to the Army community and how it helps Soldiers and families every day. The event included free food, cake, and more, and was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 23:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972241
    VIRIN: 250725-A-OK556-5357
    Filename: DOD_111200845
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Army Community Service, Fort McCoy DFMWR, ACS 60th Birthday, IMCOM

