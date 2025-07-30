Fort McCoy leaders celebrate Army Community Service's 60th birthday with special event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy Garrison leaders give opening comments July 25, 2025, during the 60th Birthday Celebration for Army Community Service at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. They highlighted the importance of what Army Community Service brings to the Army community and how it helps Soldiers and families every day. The event included free food, cake, and more, and was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)