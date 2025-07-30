Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19ESC Org Day Highlight Reel

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    On Wednesday June 18th, 2025 we took some time to celebrate the people behind the uniform. The 19th ESC Organization Day is about camaraderie, resilience and pride wearing that #Team19 patch. It is a chance to honor our heritage, build stronger teams, and have some well-earned fun.
    To every Soldier, civilian, and family member. Thank you for being the strength behind the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 22:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972239
    VIRIN: 250618-A-TI445-9159
    Filename: DOD_111200766
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19ESC Org Day Highlight Reel, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

