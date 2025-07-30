19ESC Org Day Highlight Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Wednesday June 18th, 2025 we took some time to celebrate the people behind the uniform. The 19th ESC Organization Day is about camaraderie, resilience and pride wearing that #Team19 patch. It is a chance to honor our heritage, build stronger teams, and have some well-earned fun.

To every Soldier, civilian, and family member. Thank you for being the strength behind the mission.