Regional security begins with joint readiness. From combat simulators to live fire, 6th Ordnance Soldiers train alongside our ROK partners to uphold peace through strength and deter regional aggression. Events like these demonstrate the strength of the ironclad ROK-U.S. alliance
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 22:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972238
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-TI445-3102
|Filename:
|DOD_111200757
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 19ESC Joint ROK Training and HEAT, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.