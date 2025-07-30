Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19ESC Joint ROK Training and HEAT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Regional security begins with joint readiness. From combat simulators to live fire, 6th Ordnance Soldiers train alongside our ROK partners to uphold peace through strength and deter regional aggression. Events like these demonstrate the strength of the ironclad ROK-U.S. alliance

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 22:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972238
    VIRIN: 250616-A-TI445-3102
    Filename: DOD_111200757
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19ESC Joint ROK Training and HEAT, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download