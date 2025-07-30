NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — For the first time ever, U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade emplaced a Patriot radar system on an Australian Air Force base in the Northern Territory. This milestone during Talisman Sabre 25 highlights rapid deployment capability, allied interoperability, and unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 21:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972230
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-TR140-1912
|Filename:
|DOD_111200628
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot radar emplaced for first time at Australian air base during Talisman Sabre 25, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
