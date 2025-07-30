U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), conduct a Airborne Jump out of a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter using an MC-6 parachute during Leapfest 2025 onto Glen Rock Drop Zone, Exeter, Rhode Island., July 30, 2025. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 21:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972229
|VIRIN:
|250730-A-BZ540-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111200503
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|EXETER, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LEAPFEST 2025, by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
