    LEAPFEST 2025

    EXETER, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to the 982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne), conduct a Airborne Jump out of a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter using an MC-6 parachute during Leapfest 2025 onto Glen Rock Drop Zone, Exeter, Rhode Island., July 30, 2025. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 21:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972229
    VIRIN: 250730-A-BZ540-1001
    Filename: DOD_111200503
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: EXETER, RHODE ISLAND, US

    TAGS

    Airborne operations
    CH-47 Chinook
    MC6 parachute
    Combat Camera (COMCAM)

