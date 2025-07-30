Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Campbell Garrison Exercise B-roll July 30, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Airman Cailey Aandal 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    Fort Campbell, Kentucky conducted a post-wide full-scale exercise to test its preparedness and to respond to real world scenarios on July 30th and 31st, 2025. Exercises like this provide leaders a great assessment tool to ensure they are always prepared to respond swiftly and effectively, ensuring the safety of the Fort Campbell community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 21:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972228
    VIRIN: 250730-F-CN330-9960
    Filename: DOD_111200497
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell Garrison Exercise B-roll July 30, 2025, by Amn Cailey Aandal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shooter
    Garrison
    101st (AASLT)
    exercise
    Active
    explosive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download