    Fort Campbeel Garrison Exercise July 30, 2025

    FORT CAMPBELL, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Airman Cailey Aandal 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    Fort Campbell, Kentucky conducted a post-wide full-scale exercise to test it's capabilities of responding to realistic scenarios on July 30th and 31st, 2025. Exercises like this provide leaders a great assessment tool to ensure we are always prepared to respond swiftly and effectively, ensuring the safety of the Fort Campbell community.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 21:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 972227
    VIRIN: 250730-F-CN330-2884
    Filename: DOD_111200483
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, TENNESSEE, US

    shooter
    Garrison
    101st (AASLT)
    exercise
    Active
    explosive

