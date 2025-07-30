Fort Campbell, Kentucky conducted a post-wide full-scale exercise to test it's capabilities of responding to realistic scenarios on July 30th and 31st, 2025. Exercises like this provide leaders a great assessment tool to ensure we are always prepared to respond swiftly and effectively, ensuring the safety of the Fort Campbell community.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 21:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972227
|VIRIN:
|250730-F-CN330-2884
|Filename:
|DOD_111200483
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Campbeel Garrison Exercise July 30, 2025, by Amn Cailey Aandal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.