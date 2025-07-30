CH-47 Chinook takes part in UC25 at Travis AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th General Support Aviation Battalion land a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on the flight line, refuel, perform patient transport and take-off during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 30, 2025. UC25 emphasized interoperability in bringing together all elements of the global military patient movement enterprise in peacetime to prepare for potential crises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)