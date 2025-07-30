Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CH-47 Chinook takes part in UC25 at Travis AFB

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 126th General Support Aviation Battalion land a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on the flight line, refuel, perform patient transport and take-off during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 30, 2025. UC25 emphasized interoperability in bringing together all elements of the global military patient movement enterprise in peacetime to prepare for potential crises. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 19:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972222
    VIRIN: 250730-F-RX751-2001
    Filename: DOD_111200390
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Chinook takes part in UC25 at Travis AFB, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US TRANSCOM
    US Army
    CH-47
    Travis Air Force Base
    UC25
    Ultimate Caduceus 2025

