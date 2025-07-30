Soldiers assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade take part flag-football tournament as part of the brigade's Diamond Week. Diamond Week is a celebration of the brigade's history and community, comprising intramural sporting events and culminating with a Brigade Family Day.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 19:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972215
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-WX026-7230
|Filename:
|DOD_111200344
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Diamond Week Flag-Football B-Roll, by CPT Erick Schneider-Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.