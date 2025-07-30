Sgt. Jasmyne Copeland, a U.S. Army culinary specialist (92G), discusses the importance of her Army profession during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025.
Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 18:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972208
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-MN148-6616
|PIN:
|661601
|Filename:
|DOD_111200301
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Culinary Specialist Sgt. Copeland Performing Duties During Talisman Sabre 25, by MAJ Kerry Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.