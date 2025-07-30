Army Lab Provides Warfighters with Enhanced Aerosol Detection Capabilities and AI/ML Models

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD – CB Defense Today is an interview program featuring experts who discuss innovations, technologies, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.



In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews Aime Goad, a supervisory chemical engineer and Chief of the Intelligent Sensing for Detection Branch. They discuss how the Center equips warfighters with methods to collect and evaluate aerosol samples in the field, while also integrating processes to assess the collected data using both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).



Ms. Goad explains how DEVCOM CBC researchers strive to develop methods to safely collect and sample dangerous aerosolized materials in the field to provide military decision-makers with the necessary data to support Soldiers. She also highlights how her team uses this data to inform AI/ML models, which could seamlessly enhance chemical and biological defense capabilities. These AI/ML models would allow detection technology provided to warfighters to adapt and adjust, thereby maintaining their readiness and effectiveness in the field.