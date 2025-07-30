Airmen simulate aeromedical evacuation during UC25 at Travis AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972196" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to multiple squadrons receive, stage, and transport simulated patients during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 28, 2025. U.S. Transportation Command designed UC25 to assess its ability and capacity to conduct global patient movement at scale and examine patient movement functionality across the Department of Defense with industry and interagency partners. UC25 provided hands-on experience simulating real-world events and offered opportunities to connect with key agencies that will likely collaborate to support large-scale patient movement in the future. Simulated patients were received and transported using C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)