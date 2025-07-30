Joint Forces in Action: Navy Reserve Medical Training at Fort Drum

U.S Navy Reserve medical personnel complete an obstacle course Jul. 24, 2025, at Fort Drum, NY. The medical personnel completed training at Fort Drum as part of Operation Commanding Force 2025. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972190
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-TE514-5079
|Filename:
|DOD_111200026
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
