    Joint Forces in Action: Navy Reserve Medical Training at Fort Drum

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Alexandra Cummings 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    U.S Navy Reserve medical personnel complete an obstacle course Jul. 24, 2025, at Fort Drum, NY. The medical personnel completed training at Fort Drum as part of Operation Commanding Force 2025. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/abbynoise/fading-embers. License code: 2DZMC0KNHXM1YRFZ

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972190
    VIRIN: 250724-A-TE514-5079
    Filename: DOD_111200026
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Joint Forces in Action: Navy Reserve Medical Training at Fort Drum, by Alexandra Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve
    Operation Commanding Force
    Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum

