This video shows simulated patients during Exercise ultimate Caduceus, July 30, 2025. Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 is a U.S. Transportation Command led annual patient movement field training exercise that simulates receiving injured troops from overseas locations at designated Aeromedical Evacuation hubs and Patient Reception Areas where Federal Coordinating Centers and local partners receive, triage, stage, track, and transport patients to pre-designated local definitive care facilities.
