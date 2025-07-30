Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise ultimate Caduceus 2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Sheridan Fidelman 

    377th Air Base Wing

    This video shows simulated patients during Exercise ultimate Caduceus, July 30, 2025. Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 is a U.S. Transportation Command led annual patient movement field training exercise that simulates receiving injured troops from overseas locations at designated Aeromedical Evacuation hubs and Patient Reception Areas where Federal Coordinating Centers and local partners receive, triage, stage, track, and transport patients to pre-designated local definitive care facilities.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 16:13
    Location: US

