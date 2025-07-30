Quad partners embark Coast Guard Cutter Stratton in the Pacific Ocean

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Quad partners from the Japan Coast Guard, India Coast Guard, and the Australian Border Force sail aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) during the inaugural at-sea Quad Sail, July 1, 2025. This exercise strengthens Indo-Pacific maritime partnerships while the Stratton transits the Pacific Ocean. As leading maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific, the Quad nations are united in their conviction that peace and stability in the maritime domain underpin the security and prosperity of the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)