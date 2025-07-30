Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quad partners embark Coast Guard Cutter Stratton in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.01.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Quad partners from the Japan Coast Guard, India Coast Guard, and the Australian Border Force sail aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) during the inaugural at-sea Quad Sail, July 1, 2025. This exercise strengthens Indo-Pacific maritime partnerships while the Stratton transits the Pacific Ocean. As leading maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific, the Quad nations are united in their conviction that peace and stability in the maritime domain underpin the security and prosperity of the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972187
    VIRIN: 250701-G-NJ244-5001
    Filename: DOD_111199990
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

