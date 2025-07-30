U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) conducts the first-ever trilateral operations between the U.S. Coast Guard, Japan and Philippine Coast Guards in Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A ScanEagle long-endurance unmanned aerial system flies above U.S., Japan and Philippine Coast Guard units during a trilateral Search & Rescue Exercise in Kagoshima, Japan, June 20, 2025. The Legend-class U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Stratton is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more secure and prosperous region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Coast Guard B-roll package by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy, courtesy of ScanEagle)