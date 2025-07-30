Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) conducts the first-ever trilateral operations between the U.S. Coast Guard, Japan and Philippine Coast Guards in Japan

    KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    06.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Philippine and Japan Coast Guard members observe a ScanEagle long-endurance unmanned aerial system launch aboard the Legend-class U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) during a trilateral Search & Rescue Exercise in Kagoshima, Japan, June 20, 2025. Stratton is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Stratton is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more secure and prosperous region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Coast Guard B-roll package by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972181
    VIRIN: 250620-G-NJ244-2002
    Filename: DOD_111199890
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: KAGOSHIMA, JP

    USCG, USCGC Stratton, CGatsea, USCG IndoPacific

