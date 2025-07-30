U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) conducts the first-ever trilateral operations between the U.S. Coast Guard, Japan and Philippine Coast Guards in Japan

U.S., Japan, and Philippine Coast Guards conduct a trilateral Search & Rescue Exercise in Kagoshima, Japan, June 20, 2025. Stratton is deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Stratton is deployed to the Indo-Pacific to advance relationships with ally and partner nations to build a more secure and prosperous region with unrestricted, lawful access to the maritime commons. (U.S. Coast Guard B-roll package by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)
