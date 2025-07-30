Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doctor discusses special medical study work being completed at Fort McCoy for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Part II

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Karl Greene, a medical doctor with the Wisconsin National Guard, discusses his support for a special medical study June 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Miller is supporting the study that is related to the effects of mortars, artillery, and related items on Soldiers in the U.S. Army through the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Here he explains the study and how they're moving forward. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 14:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 972176
    VIRIN: 250605-A-OK556-5999
    Filename: DOD_111199738
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doctor discusses special medical study work being completed at Fort McCoy for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

