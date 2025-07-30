Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Galveston District 2025 Change of Command

    GALVESTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    Col. David Dake assumed command from Col. Rhett Blackmon as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District commander during a change of command ceremony, July 29, 2025, at the district’s headquarters in Galveston, Texas. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 14:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 972175
    VIRIN: 250729-A-ZS026-3337
    Filename: DOD_111199714
    Length: 00:40:51
    Location: GALVESTON, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Change of Command
    Change of Command ceremony

