An 82-year-old-World War II Mural of Historical Significance is Restored to its Original Glory

It's not every day we witness history in the making. However, on July 18 history was made during a ribbon cutting ceremony held to unveil a World War II-era mural, originally painted by Army Soldier Rudolph Charles von Ripper in 1943. The mural had fallen into disrepair over the years but has now been completely restored.



He joined the Army in 1943 and served with the Army's Engineer's War Art Unit, painting scenes depicting battlefields and was later recruited to work for the Office of Special Services where he interrogated prisoners of war.



Von Ripper's legacy lives through his art exhibits located in several art museums such as The Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Museum of Modern Art, The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the Yaddo Art Colony.



Col. Brendan Gallagher, Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Laura Pate and Amy Dobson, Art Restoration Specialists, and D.J. Sevigny, a Historic Preservation Specialist spoke with Crista Mack, with the Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs Office to discuss the importance of preserving and restoring art history for future generations.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)