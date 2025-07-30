Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Casualty Incident Training at Operation Healthy Ellwood IRT

    ELLWOOD CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Rossi 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    Service members and local emergency services conduct a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) exercise during Operation Healthy Ellwood, an Innovative Readiness Training mission in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2025. The Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training program is designed to provide mutual benefit for service members and underserved American communities alike. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 12:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972161
    VIRIN: 250729-F-NJ324-6063
    Filename: DOD_111199369
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: ELLWOOD CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Incident Training at Operation Healthy Ellwood IRT, by SSgt John Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OHEIRT25

