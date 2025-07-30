Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheridan celebrates creek revival, eyes downtown transformation

    SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2025

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Community leaders, local anglers and agency partners gathered July 10, 2025, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark a major milestone in the ecological revival of Little Goose Creek and to preview a more ambitious plan for transforming downtown Sheridan over the next decade.

    Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, the ceremony celebrated the completion of a three-year ecosystem restoration project which reestablished historic oxbows, reconnected fish passage and revitalized riparian habitat once lost to mid-century flood-control efforts.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 11:41
    Location: SHERIDAN, WYOMING, US

