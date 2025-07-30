Sheridan celebrates creek revival, eyes downtown transformation

Community leaders, local anglers and agency partners gathered July 10, 2025, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark a major milestone in the ecological revival of Little Goose Creek and to preview a more ambitious plan for transforming downtown Sheridan over the next decade.
Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, the ceremony celebrated the completion of a three-year ecosystem restoration project which reestablished historic oxbows, reconnected fish passage and revitalized riparian habitat once lost to mid-century flood-control efforts.
