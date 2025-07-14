Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRTC and Fort Polk Child and Youth Services Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Antoine Aaron 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    A video describing the services that CYS offers to the community at and around JRTC and Fort Polk. This one is about the Middle School and Teen Programs at the Youth Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 10:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972146
    VIRIN: 250609-A-PL531-2214
    Filename: DOD_111199154
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC and Fort Polk Child and Youth Services Part 2, by Antoine Aaron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Fort Polk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download