    809th Multi-Role Bridge Company boat school

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2025

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade out of Grafenwoehr, Germany maneuver M30 Bridge Erection Boats during a training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 29, 2025. The purpose of the training was to increase platoon proficiency for an upcoming sling load operation later this year. The 809th MRBC is the only permanently assigned Multi-Role Bridge Company within U.S. Army Europe and Africa and provides personnel and equipment to transport, assemble, disassemble, retrieve and maintain all standard and nonstandard U.S. Army bridging systems for wet and dry gap crossings. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 09:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972140
    VIRIN: 250729-A-BS310-2000
    Filename: DOD_111199110
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Grafenwoehr
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    7th Engineer Brigade
    809th MRBC

