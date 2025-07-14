U.S Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Table XI qualifications on the 105mm M119A3 Howitzer on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, July 28, 2025. Table XI is the dry fire iteration for platoon certifications on the reconnaissance, occupation, timely, and accurate fires of each howitzer section. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 09:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972127
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-LA844-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111198969
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 1st Battalion 320 Field Artillery Regiment's Table XI Certification, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.