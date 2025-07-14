1st Battalion 320 Field Artillery Regiment's Table XI Certification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Table XI qualifications on the 105mm M119A3 Howitzer on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, July 28, 2025. Table XI is the dry fire iteration for platoon certifications on the reconnaissance, occupation, timely, and accurate fires of each howitzer section. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)