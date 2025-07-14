Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Battalion 320 Field Artillery Regiment's Table XI Certification

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    07.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct Table XI qualifications on the 105mm M119A3 Howitzer on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, July 28, 2025. Table XI is the dry fire iteration for platoon certifications on the reconnaissance, occupation, timely, and accurate fires of each howitzer section. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

