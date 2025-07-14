U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct Table XI dry-fire certifications on the 105mm M119A3 Howitzer on Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, July 28, 2025. Table XI certifies platoons on reconnaissance, occupation of a position area for artillery (PAA), and the timely, safe, and accurate execution of fire missions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972124
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-LA844-2461
|PIN:
|100100
|Filename:
|DOD_111198927
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|NOVO SELO, BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment's Table XI Certification, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.